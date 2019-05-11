Orlando Pirates put three past Polokwane, but are runners-up

Orlando Pirates could not win the 2018-19 Absa Premiership, but they pushed Mamelodi Sundonws for it all the way and entertained every step of that path, as was the case in their 3-0 win against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

That might be scant consolation for their supporters, hungry for a first trophy since the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Thembinkosi Lorch in the seventh minute, Vincent Pule in the 21st, then Lorch again in the 42nd gave Bucs a 3-0 lead by the break, and that was where the score remained.

The size of the crowd in Orlando reflected the odds being against the Buccaneers to win the league. There was a decent turnout, but the famous ground was far from packed to the rafters.

The Ghost had not turned out in maximum numbers to view Pirates lifting a championship trophy for the first time since their second successive treble 2011-12.