Ruthless Manchester City survive scare to clinch Premier League title in style

Manchester City claimed the win required to finally end Liverpool's relentless attempt to dethrone them as Premier League champions as they hit back from a goal down to crush Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on Sunday.

City ended the season with 98 points, just two shy of last season's record-breaking 100, while Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end on 97 -- by far the largest tally for a Premier League runners-up.

Needing a 14th successive league win to be certain of prevailing in an unprecedented title duel, City fell behind to Glenn Murray's 27th minute header but Pep Guardiola's side responded in devastating fashion.