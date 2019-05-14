Sport

Chippa boss can now sleep easier

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 14 May 2019

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi will sleep peacefully for the next few months, knowing his team managed to stave off the threat of a relegation battle.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
WSU campus chaos
X