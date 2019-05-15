Moruti Mthalane‚ already one of South Africa’s top boxing word champions of all time‚ returned home on Wednesday morning dreaming of bigger things.

The 36-year-old is looking to rest after his tough 12-rounder against Japanese challenger Masayuki Kuroda in Tokyo on Monday left him feeling stiff.

“It’s like this every time I fight 12 rounds‚” Mthalane said as he gingerly tried to lift his arms.

But trainer-manager Colin Nathan is plotting his next move‚ which could be a unification bout against WBC champion Charlie Edwards of Britain.

“We want to unify and they want to unify. They want it in July but I think July is just too soon for Moruti‚” he said.