Mbenge, Miller take main prizes at SA Boxing Awards
Tulani Mbenge walked away with the big prize at the SA Boxing Awards in Sandton on Friday night.
The IBO welterweight champion won the Male Boxer of the Year for 2018‚ with Melissa Miller taking the trophy in the Female category.
Zolani Tete‚ the Male Boxer for the previous year‚ was one of four recipients of special achievements.
Two of the other three were IBF flyweight titleholder Moruti Mthalane and his stablemate‚ former IBF‚ WBA and Ring magazine junior-flyweight champion Hekkie Budler.
None of the trio‚ the only SA fighters to have held bona fide titles in the year under review‚ had been nominated for the Boxer award.
Tete was also awarded for his 11-second destruction of countryman Siboniso Gonya in Belfast.
And his Last Born Promotions also made the podium with Xolani Mampunye taking Most Promising Promoter.
Colin Nathan‚ who coaches Mthalane and Budler‚ was named Trainer of the Year while Teris Ntutu of Rumble Africa Promotions‚ the East London-based backer of Nathan’s Boxer nominee‚ Azinga Fuzile‚ was handed the Promoter of the Year award.
The winners are:
Male boxer of the year: Tulani Mbenge
Female boxer of the year: Mellisa Miller
Male fight of the year: Mzoxolo Ndwayana v Shaun Ness
Female fight of the year: Asandiswa Nxokwana v Sherodine Fortuin
Male prospect of the year: Ayabonga Sonjica
Female prospect of the year: Simangele Hadebe
Media person of the year: Thabiso Mosia
Female ring official of the year: Siya Vabaza
Male ring official of the year: Alan Matakane
Most promising ring official of the year: Simphiwe Gceba
Knockout of the year: Zolani Tete v Siboniso Gonya
Trainer of the Year: Colin Nathan
Promoter of the year: Teris Ntutu (Rumble Africa Promotions)
Most promising promoter of the year: Xolani Mampunye of Last-Born Promotions
Manager of the year: Colleen McAusland
Special achievements: Zolani Tete‚ Hekkie Budler‚ Moruti Mthalane‚ Xaba Boxing Promotions
Lifetime achievement awards: Themba Zulu‚ Les Andreasen‚ Gladys Tsenene‚ Jeff Ellis‚ Mzoli Madyaka.