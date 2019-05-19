Stormers cling to rampaging Saders

Stormers flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis kicked a last-minute penalty to earn the Stormers a draw with defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders in a pulsating clash at Newlands.

The decision to go for goal when there was a chance to win the match at the death will be debated. If the Stormers had gone for the try and failed to score they would have earned one log point. As it was, they took home two points.

The Stormers started and ended strongly in a thunderous clash that saw Boks Damian de Allende and Bongi Mbonambi both hobble off with leg injuries.

Captain Siya Kolisi got his team off to a perfect start when he ran on to a flat Josh Stander pass for the opening score of the match seven minutes in. Stander converted and added a penalty to put the Stormers into a 10-0 lead.

The Crusaders showed the composure of a championship-winning team after they were pinned back by a ferocious Stormers onslaught in the opening quarter. Lesser teams would've been panicked by the Stormers' intensity and execution from the start. But the Crusaders are no ordinary team and while they were on the back foot they gradually found a grip on the game by winning some crucial breakdown penalties that gave them field position.

They slowly started to turn the screw on the Stormers.

Little seeds of doubt started to creep into the Stormers' game and the errors started to mount.

From a lineout close to the Stormers line following a penalty in the 28th minute, the Crusaders scored from a ubiquitous rolling maul, flank Matt Todd doing the honours.

The momentum shifted and the Stormers were in retreat. Another Stormers penalty led to another Crusaders lineout 5m out.