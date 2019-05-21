Sport

Tough grind up ahead for NFD

By Mfundo Piliso - 21 May 2019

The team that will represent the Eastern Cape at the ABC Motsepe national playoffs will have to fight tooth and nail for promotion to the National First Division (NFD) against experienced opponents.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

East London gqom sensation shoots video
Residents call for action against suspended BCM councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca
X