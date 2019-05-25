Jantjies stars as Stormers down Highlanders

The Stormers can dare to dream of a Super Rugby play-off after an inspired 34-22 win over the Highlanders at Newlands kept their post-season ambitions alive.

Despite scoring four tries the Stormers were unable to secure a bonus point as they allowed the Highlanders in for three second half tries.

Winning though was the Stormers’ primary objective and they achieved that goal comfortably with one of their best displays of the season.

Several key players rose to the occasion, none more so than centre Damian de Allende, who seemed to be involved in everything good the Stormers did.

But the win also appeared to come at a cost as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi both cried off with injury.

The Stormers produced a quality opening stanza and deservedly went into the break 14 points to the good, although brows were furrowed when skipper Kolisi hobbled off shortly before halftime.