Old Selbornians hit fours jackpot at SA championships
Women’s team victorious over Bryanston Sports to take SA Nationals title
The Old Selbornians women’s bowls fours team, representing Border, were crowned the winners of the fours section at the recent 2019 SA Women Nationals tournament held in Durban.
