The Cosafa Cup traditionally gets a bad rap from South African football fans‚ in part through naked arrogance and in part a lack of understanding of why the tournament exists and what its mandate is.

There are many supporters of Bafana Bafana who feel that playing Mauritius‚ Lesotho or even Botswana is 'beneath them’‚ and of no interest or value for the national side.

That being the top dog in the Southern African region is not important.

That is where the arrogance comes in.

But in truth the Cosafa Cup has never been about the trophy at the end of the tournament.

It is nice to have‚ and a goal for all teams to strive towards‚ but the tournament was set up to help develop football in the region and in this regard there can be no argument that it has been a success.

Let’s take Lesotho as an example.