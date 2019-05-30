Lions drop Elton Jantjies bombshell for “breaching team protocol”

The Lions dropped a bombshell by leaving their match winning flyhalf Elton Jantjies out of their squad for their crunch Super Rugby game against the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Jantjies has been dropped for “breaching team protocol” but the team was tight lipped about what got their pivot into a pickle.

There are suggestions that Jantjies’ infraction happened late night/early morning following last weekend’s clash against the Sharks in Durban.

There are also suggestions that the flyhalf didn’t follow team orders against the Sharks.

He also threw two errant passes that led to intercept tries for the hosts.

If he went on a nocturnal walkabout it would not be the first time Jantjies has fallen foul of team protocol.