Blues blow late chances in draw with Bulls

Auckland Blues and Northern Bulls ground out a 22-22 draw Friday, with the New Zealanders’ squandering two late chances for victory to end their hopes of making the finals.

Each side scored three tries in a match that only sparked to life in the second half, when torrential rain at Eden Park finally eased.

They were both desperate for a win but the result suits the Bulls better, lifting them to second in the South African conference, at least temporarily, on 34 points.

That puts them in the mix for a playoff berth, but the Blues still sit outside the top eight on 28 points and their dream of making the finals for the first time since 2011 is over.

They missed a drop goal attempt in the 79th minute, then Harry Plummer sent a penalty kick wide after the siren.

“We’re in a tough spot, we’ll take this as a loss,” captain Patrick Tuipulotu said.

“We wanted a win with a bonus try but unfortunately couldn’t do that. It’s been a tough year, ut we’ve improved a lot. We can take it on the chin but have to keep moving forward.”