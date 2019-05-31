The absence of key personnel and their poor record in derby matches this season are elements the Lions will hope will be confined to only pre-match chat as they go into battle against the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions have lost twice to the Sharks‚ to the Stormers at Newlands and the Bulls at Ellis Park‚ which is quite a turnaround from the monopoly they held in derby matches before this campaign.

“We can’t really say. We can’t pinpoint anything‚” said stand-in captain Malcolm Marx‚ struggling to explain their failure against their countrymen.

Assistant-coach Neil de Bruin was equally in the dark.

“Why that is I don’t quite know. We had been quite successful against South African opposition. Maybe the SA teams have improved‚” said De Bruin‚ who went on to suggest that derby matches tend to take on the close combat character of Test matches.