Tornado stalwart feels team will gain promotion
Tornado defender Vuyisile Ntombaythethi is adamant that his side won’t choke in this year’s instalment of the ABC Motsepe League promotional playoffs.
Tornado defender Vuyisile Ntombaythethi is adamant that his side won’t choke in this year’s instalment of the ABC Motsepe League promotional playoffs.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .