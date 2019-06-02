Lions class too much for Stormers

The Lions gloriously played themselves back into Super Rugby contention here on Saturday.

It wasn’t just a precious win, but the manner in which they vanquished the Stormers that would have others sit up and take notice.

It took a while however for them to click into gear, and when they did they looked a potent force.

In the opening 40 minutes however this match displayed the hallmarks of their clash earlier this season at Newlands.

On that occasion the Lions made most of the running before the result swing against them in the last move of the clash.

The Lions came into this match with the lingering sub plot that saw playmaking flyhalf Elton Jantjies stood down for the clash. They hardly missed him.