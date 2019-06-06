Border ring changes for Bloem duel
Injuries and depth testing behind new approach
For the second game in a row, the Border Bulldogs will make six changes to their starting XV for their final SuperSport Rugby Challenge match of 2019 against the Free State XV at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .