Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers

“Since he has retired we have won every series we’ve played, and I haven’t had many AB questions. Suddenly we’ve come to the World Cup and we’ve had one bad week, and AB is the saviour.

“But AB has retired. He’s made his decision. We have to live with the decision he has made. He has to live with the decision he has made.

“To come back the day before [the squad announcement] and say he’d like to come back would seem strange, to say the least.

“He made his decision and he has said continuously that he is happy with his decision.

“There are lot more people wanting AB to be here than AB himself. If AB wanted to be here, he would be here.

“But he is wherever he is in the world right now doing exactly what he wants to be doing. If he wanted to be here, he would be here.

“We can talk about AB all we want but he's not here and he cannot help us.”