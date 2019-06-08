Ruthless Hurricanes put Lions to the sword

The Lions face an agonising wait, as well as a trip to Loftus Versfeld next week before they can confirm their place in the quarterfinals of Super Rugby following a damaging 37-17 loss at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday.

Even if they get into the play-offs however, this performance cast serious doubt about their ability to go deep into this season’s competition.

On Saturday they were exposed by a ruthless, plucky and street smart Hurricanes team who disrupted them at every turn.

While the Hurricanes brought the same belligerence that earned them a win over the Sharks last week into this contest, they also injected a dash of swagger when they needed to.

Both those elements helped inflict a defeat on the Lions that puts their play-off qualification in peril.