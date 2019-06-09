Gennady Golovkin brutally knocks out Steve Rolls, calls for third Canelo fight

Golovkin made sure there was no repeat of that, using the first three rounds of the 164-pound fight to figure out how to break down the undefeated Rolls.

Golovkin sized him up by winning a close first round. In the second, Rolls (10-1) hit him with a left hook and a left jab that snapped Golovkin's head back.

But Golovkin started to see cracks in Rolls' defence in the third round.

He stayed patient -- even holding off and not throwing punches despite getting Rolls in a vulnerable position.

Golovkin's the type of boxer who can put those moments away in his muscle memory bank for use later in the fight.

And that's just what he did to finish off the Canadian in the fourth, first landing a chopping left hand to the top of the head that hurt Rolls.