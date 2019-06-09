Gerda Steyn shatters record books to win her first-ever Comrades Marathon

Gerda Steyn shattered Elena Nurgalieva's 2006 record time of 6.09.24 to win her first ever Comrades Marathon in a lung-bursting time of 5.58.53.

While the excitement lay with the men's race where Edward Mothibi held off a spirited title defence from Bong'musa Mthembu‚ the 29-year-old Steyn became the first woman to run the Comrades up-run in less than six hours.

She may be slightly built but she powered her way through the demanding course‚ where she finished 17th overall behind the first 16 men.