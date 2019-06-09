Sport

Hermoso penalties help Spain avoid South Africa upset

By AFP - 09 June 2019
Spain's midfielder Virgina Torrecilla (R) reacts after a goal which was then refused during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Spain and South Africa, on June 8, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.
Spain's midfielder Virgina Torrecilla (R) reacts after a goal which was then refused during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Spain and South Africa, on June 8, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.
Image: Damien MEYER / AFP

Jenni Hermoso converted a pair of second-half penalties as Spain recovered from a goal down to beat Women’s World Cup newcomers South Africa 3-1 in their opening game Saturday.

Thembi Kgatlana put South Africa ahead on 25 minutes with a curling strike from the edge of the box, but Atletico Madrid forward Hermoso twice scored from the spot as Spain fought back.

Nothando Vilakazi was sent off for a raised boot as she conceded the second penalty, awarded after a VAR review, with Lucia Garcia sealing victory a minute from time.

Spain are level on points at the top of Group B with two-time former champions Germany, who launched their campaign with a 1-0 victory over 1999 finalists China.

Banyana have it all to play for

Desiree Ellis has urged her Banyana Banyana side to stay focused and stick to the gameplan ahead of Saturday’s Fifa Women’s World Cup opener against ...
Sport
2 days ago

SABC too broke to bid for women's soccer world cup - but will show Afcon

The SABC will not broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
News
2 days ago

Desiree Ellis to shuffle her Banyana Banyana pack against Sweden

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is to shuffle her pack and give a chance to her broader squad in the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge clash ...
Sport
4 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Inside Butterworth Hospital
Continued Fleet Street roadworks causes delays and raises ire of motorists
X