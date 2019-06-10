Sport

Black rugby talent will make SA scary proposition‚ says John Plumtree

By Liam Del Carme - 10 June 2019
The Hurricanes Super Rugby head coach John Plumtree believes South Africa should focus on nurturing black rugby talent and says that is where the future of the game lies in this country.
The Hurricanes Super Rugby head coach John Plumtree believes South Africa should focus on nurturing black rugby talent and says that is where the future of the game lies in this country.
Image: Martin Hunter / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree believes the preponderance of black talent in the country will make South African teams increasingly difficult to beat.

Plumtree who helped engineer away wins over the Sharks and the Lions can speak with authority as an erstwhile coach of the former.

“It is still the same for me.

"It is never easy to win here‚” said Plumtree after his side downed the Lions 37-17 at Ellis Park at the weekend.

“There is still so much talent here. It is good to see so many young players in this country.

"Last week I saw some good young players that have developed that I don’t know and the same here.

“The talent train in this country will never stop.

Unions get R60m salary cap in SA Rugby's new contract system

A new professional contracting model will see a salary cap of R60-million implemented at eight major unions with a maximum of 45 contracted players ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I know it is a struggle to keep players in the country and that is similar to New Zealand rugby but we back our talent‚ we back our development‚ we back our schools and our clubs and everyone bringing through this talent.

“That won’t change in this country and it’s gonna get better because of the black players in this country are getting better‚ better and better.

"It is going to be a scary proposition if it keeps happening like this in South African rugby as long as it is well organised and the coaching is good this is always going to be a hard place to win.”

It wasn’t the only hot topic the coach was required to negotiate.

The former Sharks coach was asked about the ongoing selection saga in Durban involving coach Robert du Preez’s preference of son Robert over Curwin Bosch at flyhalf.

Junior Boks in Coventry after England lesson

The Junior Springboks face the daunting reality that they are well off the pace just a month before the Under-20 World Championships in Argentina.
Sport
1 month ago

Coach Du Preez copped more flak this week after he dropped Aphelele Fassi‚ moved the inform Bosch to fullback‚ while restoring his down on confidence son Robert at pivot for their clash against the Jaguares.

It is a match the Sharks lost 34-7 in Buenos Aires.

“I don’t know about those things but Curwin Bosch and Robert du Preez are both good players.

"It is nice to have that type of selection problems‚” said Plumtree.

“Curwin is an outstanding talent and is gonna play many Test matches for South Africa I believe. There are one or two areas in his game he’ll need to tidy up but he’s an outstanding player.”

Plumtree sounded less assured when asked why his own star flyhalf Beauden Barrett disappeared from the announced team sheet for the Lions clash without any pre match explanation.

Rugby memorabilia missing

The hallowed rugby ball that won the game for Border against the All Blacks in 1949 has vanished from its place of pride in the Border Rugby Union ...
News
2 months ago

“There were some forced changes with players having to fly in‚" he said.

"And then Beauden was sick. Woke up… sick last night‚ woke up not well‚ so he couldn’t make it.

"None were… all were legit changes.

"I didn’t change the team like the Lions did and the Chiefs if that is what you are trying to say. It was all legitimate changes Beaudie is at home waiting for us to get back.”

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protesting WSU students
Inside Butterworth Hospital
X