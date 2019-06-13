Chippa United extend coach Clinton Larsen’s contract

Chippa announced in a statement on Thursday morning: “Chippa United has extended the contract of coach Clinton Larsen for a further two-year period. Larsen had initially joined the team on a 6-month contract – with a mandate to ensure that the team avoids relegation this past season.

“Having succeeded in doing so‚ Clinton has equally proven himself to be a prefect fit for the team.

"Not only has he managed to harness the talents of our players but he also made sure that the team gels on the field of play.

"Chippa chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi congratulated Larsen on his extension.

“We want Clinton to consolidate on the progress we recorded towards the end of the last season and also ensure that we never find ourselves in the relegation zone again‚” Mpengesi was quoted as saying.