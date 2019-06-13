'I won’t disappoint', says Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen

Coach Clinton Larsen promised not to disappoint Chippa United fans after he was awarded a two-year contract by club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi on Thursday.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic coach joined the Port Elizabeth professional soccer side in January on a six-months contract, taking over from Joel Masutha. He was the fifth coach for that season.

“This is a special club with good players and passionate supporters who love the team,” Larsen said.

“It feels good to be part of the team and to take it into the future. I thank the chairman for expressing confidence in me. I won’t disappoint”.

The expected extension of Larsen contact comes after he saved the Chilli Boys from relegation last season.