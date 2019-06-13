Junior Boks power to World Champs semis

The Junior Springboks will play against defending U20 world champions France in the semi-finals of this year’s World Championships after beating New Zealand 25-17 in Rosario in Wednesday night (SA time).

The final Pool C result also eliminated the Kiwis from the semi-finals with hosts Argentina set to meet Australia in the other semi-final clash.

The Junior Boks provided their best performance of the tournament so far by dominating NZ for most of a high quality contest. That was in spite of sustaining three yellow cards in the match.

Fullback Vaughen Isaacs scored in the eighth minute from close range and lock JJ van der Mescht’s marauding touchline run in the 19th minute added SA’s second try in a first half where NZ were on the back foot.