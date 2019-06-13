Visa floors Fuzile bout
Setback blessing in disguise for relieved camp of top fighter
Once again international immigration laws have dealt a blow to an East London boxer. Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile cannot secure a visa for his world title elimination fight in Japan on July 6.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .