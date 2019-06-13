Sport

Visa floors Fuzile bout

Setback blessing in disguise for relieved camp of top fighter

By Mesuli Zifo - 13 June 2019

Once again international immigration laws have dealt a blow to an East London boxer. Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile cannot secure a visa for his world title elimination fight in Japan on July 6.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Mthatha farmers shown methods to make farming easier
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
X