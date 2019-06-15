Bulls grab Super Rugby playoff spot as Lions bow out

The Bulls overcame an early scare to beat the Lions 48-27 and take the last Super Rugby playoff spot after Saturday’s derby at Loftus Versfeld.

The Lions joined the Stormers into Super Rugby inactivity when their campaign went up in flames here on Saturday.

They fell well short in their quest for a log point out from this match after the Chiefs and the Highlanders leapfrogged them on the points table on Friday.

This result means the Bulls will travel to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in the quarter-finals, the Crusaders host the Highlanders, the Chiefs travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares, while the Sharks will cross the time zones en route to Canberra where they’ll face the Brumbies.

Frankly, the Lions were well beaten here. They showed courage to fight back in the middle third of the match after the score ballooned in the Bulls’ favour. The Bulls however finished the stronger side and put the issue beyond doubt.