Celtics’ Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Pirates

By Sihle Ndebele - 15 June 2019
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 27, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic have struck a deal for one of the hottest strikers in the country right now‚ Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Pirates have been linked to a number of players recently‚ but TimesLIVE has it confirmed that Mabasa is the Sea Robbers’ third signing at this stage.

Mabasa follows Tebogo Tlolane (from Chippa United) and Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (both from Maritzburg United) to join the Buccaneers.

“The deal is sealed‚ it’s a three-year contract. I expect Pirates to announce him on Tuesday. It’s a dream come true for the boy‚” said a reliable source at Celtic.

Mabasa‚ 22‚ netted nine league goals and racked up three assists in the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League season.

Previously‚ the lad from the City of Roses attended trials at powerhouses like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

“You see‚ Pirates have been following the boy’s development for the last two years. It’s not a panic buy for them‚” the source said.

“Mabasa himself is very excited because there are problems [financial] here [at Celtic] – it’s a huge escape for the boy.”

By the look of things‚ the Buccaneers are not done raiding Phunya Sele Sele. This is because the Soweto heavyweights are also desperate to sign Bongani Sam and Kabelo Dlamini.

“Yes‚ I expect Sam and Dlamini to follow Mabasa to Pirates soon‚” the source said.

“The issue is that the club [Celtic] want money‚ so it’s hard to refuse these lucrative offers from clubs like Pirates.”

Pirates are also said to be prepared to give Celtic the likes of Meshack Maphangule and Phetso Maphanga to persuade them to let go of Sam and Dlamini. 

