Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic have struck a deal for one of the hottest strikers in the country right now‚ Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Pirates have been linked to a number of players recently‚ but TimesLIVE has it confirmed that Mabasa is the Sea Robbers’ third signing at this stage.

Mabasa follows Tebogo Tlolane (from Chippa United) and Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (both from Maritzburg United) to join the Buccaneers.

“The deal is sealed‚ it’s a three-year contract. I expect Pirates to announce him on Tuesday. It’s a dream come true for the boy‚” said a reliable source at Celtic.

Mabasa‚ 22‚ netted nine league goals and racked up three assists in the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League season.

Previously‚ the lad from the City of Roses attended trials at powerhouses like Real Madrid and Manchester United.