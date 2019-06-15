Exquisite Am strikes late as Sharks down Stormers

Centre Lukhanyo Am is the toast of Durban after his injury-time try secured the Sharks a place in the Super Rugby play-offs by seeing off the Stormers 12-9 in a dour arm-wrestle that lacked quality but not commitment.

The Stormers appeared to have the game won, but the Sharks launched a spirited attack in the dying embers of the game.

The Stormers eventually ran out of defenders as the Sharks took the ball through eight phases before Am ghosted through a last, weak tackle, to end a miserable contest.

The win moved the Sharks to 37 points on the standings to briefly move to fifth on the overall log with the Bulls and Lions still to play.

The Sharks won’t know the identity of next week’s opponents or whether they’re travelling to Buenos Aires, Canberra or Wellington yet, but that is a problem for Sunday.