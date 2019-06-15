With a fourth straight Under-20 World Championship semifinal looming‚ the are focusing on mental preparation after three physical matches in 11 days in the Pool phase.

SA are the only semifinalists to have come through the Pool phase with three wins‚ which set up a meeting against France at the Racecourse Ground in Rosario on Monday night. Hosts Argentina take on Australia in the other semi.

In Pool play SA beat Scotland‚ Georgia and New Zealand (who eliminated the Kiwis from the semis) but the other three sides have all dropped matches.

Defending champions France lost to hosts Argentina in their final match but both advanced because they reached 11 log points. The three Pool winners and the best-placed runner-up earned semifinal places. France were that team.

Australia lost to England in the final match but earlier wins over Ireland and Italy were enough to be Pool winners.