Lars Veldwijk is not so easy on the eye‚ but if you get the big Sparta Rotterdam centre-forward in the right areas he can score for Bafana Bafana‚ national team coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Veldwijk is the one member of Bafana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad who remains almost entirely an unknown quantity to the South African public.

His 24 goals in 34 league games in 2018-19 helped propel Sparta to runners-up in the Dutch Eerste Divisie and the promotion playoffs‚ from where they achieved top-flight Eredivisie status for next season.

Veldwijk‚ born in South Africa‚ where he spent his first 14 years before his family moved back to the Netherlands‚ was first called up by previous Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba for the 2-1 World Cup qualifying win against Senegal in Polokwane in November 2016.

He did not get a run in that match‚ the result of which was later annulled over a match officiating scandal related to betting.