Faf du Plessis chuffed with allround display as SA earn first World Cup win

When Andile Phehlukwayo put what became the last ball of South Africa’s World Cup match against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens on Saturday into the Taff River‚ his captain breathed a sigh of relief.

“I feel a little bit lighter‚” Faf du Plessis said after his team won by nine wickets to stay in the running‚ albeit marginally‚ for a place in the semi-finals with their first success in five games.

“But I think in all our cricket today was much better and much more competitive.

“We spoke a lot about energy in the field and I think you can really see a big difference today.

“So I’m really pleased with the bowlers. I thought Andi [Phehlukwayo] and Chris [Morris] were very good through the middle [overs].