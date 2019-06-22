Brumbies batter Sharks to snatch last Super Rugby semi-final spot

A potent first half showing and strong finish from the Brumbies ended South Africa's play-off interests when they hammered the Sharks 38-13 in Canberra.

The pickings were slim from the hosts for stretches of the second half, but three tries in first 24 minutes were enough to end the game as a contest.

They added two late tries to embellish what was a complete play-off performance.

A strong beginning was followed by a period of defensive consolidation in the second half to tame the expected second wind from the Sharks.

With the energy sapped from the travellers, the late touchdowns confirmed the trip to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares.