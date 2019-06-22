The Hurricanes overcame a penalty try‚ a player in the sin-bin and a stubborn visiting Bulls side to win their Super Rugby quarter-final 35-28 on Saturday and set up a last-four clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Rookie winger Salesi Rayasi produced a mixed bag for the home side with two tries but also a hand in three of the tries scored by the Bulls as the Hurricanes returned to the semi-finals for a fifth successive year.

Winger Cornal Hendricks crossed twice for the three-times champion visitors‚ who had been forced to head back to New Zealand just a week after returning home from a four-week road trip in Australasia.

“It went down to the wire and the Bulls threw everything at us‚ particularly in the second half‚” Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said.

“We have to make sure that we nail those big moments because little mistakes can have a major impact. Just proud of the effort and we've got another week so I'm stoked.”