Orlando Pirates and Thabo Matlaba have ended their successful and long-standing relationship of almost eight years after the former Bafana Bafana defender refused to take a pay cut.

Matlaba joined the Buccaneers from Free State Stars in 2012 and went on to establish himself as one of the most reliable players but he recently lost his starting place with the arrival of coach Milutin Sredojević.

In a statement‚ Pirates confirmed that they have released Matlaba from his contract that was due to expire at the end of the month after meetings with club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

“On Tuesday 18th June 2019‚ Thabo Matlaba met with the chairman Dr Khoza to discuss his future at the Club. Dr Khoza confirmed to Thabo that his contract of employment was expiring at the end of June 2019 and asked him to come back with a proposal of his package for a new contract‚” read the club statement.