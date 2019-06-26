Change tactics, Bafana
Safa president Jordaan has his say on SA’s loss against Ivory Coast
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words in Egypt‚ saying simply he was “not impressed” with the performance in Bafana Bafana’s opening 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .