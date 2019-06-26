Change tactics, Bafana

Safa president Jordaan has his say on SA’s loss against Ivory Coast

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words in Egypt‚ saying simply he was “not impressed” with the performance in Bafana Bafana’s opening 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday.

