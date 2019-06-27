Games all geared for big lift-off

King William’s Town will see hundreds of players descending on Victoria Grounds to participate in the 2019 instalment of the annual Buffalo City Mayor’s Cup.

The BCM manager of sport services and special programmes, Manelisi Lwana declared their readiness to host this prestigious tournament.

“BCM is ready to host all the games and all the venues have been booked accordingly, and the main venue is ready to host this magnificent Mayor’s Cup tournament,” said Lwana.

Netball, soccer, and rugby Sevens will be hosted at Victoria Grounds, and should the weather on Friday permit, a boxing ring will be erected at the stadium.

“If there’s rain we’ll move boxing to the hall in Ginsberg where we have secured two halls for boxing and table tennis,” said Lwana.

“We have booked the War Memorial Hall for goalball as that sporting code is played by the blind. It requires a wooden floor so we are 100% sure about all the logistics.”

According to Lwana, all the players set to participate in the games were chosen from 50 BCM wards and they will arrive in King William’s Town on Friday morning.

“All the players will be at their respective pick-up points early Friday as we have made transport arrangements for them. By 10am all the games should be starting, and we are happy with all the participants that have been selected for these games to represent their wards.

“We had trials in Mdantsane, in King William’s Town, in East London and in Duncan Village. The players will stand a chance to walk away with medals as a way of motivating them to go further in whatever sport they play,” said Lwana.

“Also the municipalities scouts will be keeping an eye for players that will represent the metro at the Steve Vukile Tshwete Games (STV Games) set to take place in November.

“So we’ll select that team and we are looking forward to showcasing what we can offer as a municipality in terms of sport talent.”

Lwana added they found the cream of the crop in the rugby Sevens teams, and they expected only the best players to be selected for SVT games.

“The rugby trials were undertaken by the eight BCM rugby sub-unions in May.”