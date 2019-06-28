Eastern Cape boxer attempts to rebuild his life after drug ban

Boxer Aphiwe Mboyiya will attempt to rebuild his life and his career after a two-year drug ban when he steps into the ring at Mdantsane Indoor Cente in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Mboyiya tested positive for using a prohibited substance ahead of his fight against Sibusiso Zingange at Orient Theatre in April 2017 and after he was found guilty by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport‚ he faced ridicule and humiliation while in the wilderness.

The 28-year-old has now served his time and his inactivity ends on Sunday when he returns to meet Xolani Mgidi over eight rounds in the Eastern Cape.

Trainer Kholisile Cengani told TimesLIVE that his boxer suffered immense financial losses and pain during his time away from the ring. The added that he had to assume a father role when it seemed his charge would plunge into the depths of misery.

‘‘We stuck together as a team and went through the pain together.

‘‘We never lost focus and it is for all these reasons that he is back and ready to reclaim his rightful place (in the sport)‚” he said.