Kings row over Mallett

Urgent meeting called after EPRU’s Matika criticised team’s owners for asking former Bok coach for help

PREMIUM

Rugby bosses will gather in Port Elizabeth on Monday to try and resolve a bitter feud between EP Rugby Union deputy president Bantwini Matika and the business consortium who own the Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 franchise.

