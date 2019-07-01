Squeaky bum time for Bafana: What are SA's permutations at Afcon?

A draw might yet prove enough for South Africa to advance at the Africa Cup of Nations but they would be playing Russian roulette if they are relying on that to stay alive at the tournament in Egypt.

Defeat at the hands of Morocco on Monday at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo would almost certainly condemn Bafana Bafana to third place in Group D – barring a miracle win for Namibia over the Ivory Coast at the same time‚ which would complicate matters even further.

The top two countries in each group advance from the first round along with the four best third placed finishers and it is possible that at least two groups could see their third placed finishers end with only two points.

This would then ensure South Africa a place among the four and see them through – only to be hit with the likely whammy of then going up against hosts Egypt in Cairo in the second round.