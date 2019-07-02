So as with Group F‚ the best-case scenario is that Mali and Tunisia or Mauritania win‚ which means Bafana would remain where they are in the table.

Essentially‚ Bafana would need two of these four results to go against them to be ousted from the best third-place finisher positions.

Of the eight matches played so far in the final round of pool games in Egypt‚ seven have gone to form/expectation – all except Madagascar’s shock win over Nigeria – which is a good sign for Baxter.

Should Bafana advance to the next stage‚ two very different opponents await them.

Who they would face cannot yet be determined but it will either be hosts Egypt in Cairo on July 6‚ or Madagascar in Alexandria a day later.

The latter scenario would leave them in the top half of the knockout stage draw‚ where Morocco and Senegal already loom‚ though those two powerhouses will face-off in an epic quarterfinal‚ should they make it that far‚ cutting one of them out of the competition.