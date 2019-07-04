Sport

Early Christmas present for Bafana players after earning R320‚000 each at Afcon

By Ofentse Ratsie - 04 July 2019
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan is seen inside the Bafana Bafana dressing room at the FNB Stadium in Soweto following a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Seychelles.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Bafana Bafana players received an early Christmas present on Tuesday night after they were guaranteed to earn a bonus of R320‚000 each for progressing past the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Coach Stuart Baxter's unpredictable charges sneaked into Last 16 stage after joining Guinea‚ the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin on the third-placed table.

Bafana will now meet tournament hosts Egypt in the Last 16 stage on Saturday night‚ but they made heavy weather of their qualification after needing favours from elsewhere to reach the knockout stage.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan told TimesLIVE a few days ago that while Baxter does not have a mandate at this competition‚ their expectation is that Bafana progress to the last-16.

