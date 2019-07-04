Kaizer Chiefs have announced the capture of two more players as the desperately-needed rebuilding job starts at Naturena in a bid to bolster the team ahead of the new season‚ but just who are these new recruits?

Striker Samir Nurković has arrived to add firepower‚ while South African-born midfielder Kearyn Baccus is expected at the club this week in a capture from the Australian A-League.

Baccus was born in Durban but is an Australian junior international after his parents emigrated to Sydney when he and brother Keanu were young.

Baccus‚ 27‚ has most recently been playing for Melbourne City‚ while younger brother Keanu‚ 21‚ still turns out for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Kearyn had set his sights on a move to Europe early on in his career and joined the youth set-up of French side Le Mans in 2010.