It wasn’t a perfect 10 but that was hardly the double digit the Crusaders had in their crosshairs.

The hosts charged to their 10th Super Rugby in total‚ their third in a row‚ on Saturday by vanquishing the plucky Jaguares side 19-3 who were appearing in their first final.

Playing in their 14th final‚ the Crusaders never quite hit their straps but that was always going to be difficult against a Jaguares side that contested feverishly across the park.

Instead of dazzling in bitterly cold conditions‚ it was the home side’s unremitting defence that helped them win the day and Codie Taylor‚ Matt Todd‚ Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read were colossal in that regard.

The Jaguares probed direct and out wide but hardly made inroads against the sure first time tackling of the hosts.