Morocco coach Herve Renard accepts responsibility for shock defeat

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Herve Renard accepted responsibility for Morocco's shock exit and hinted he might quit after one of the pre-tournament favourites were bundled out of the competition.

"I'm responsible for this defeat. I salute Benin for winning. They played according to a specific strategy and it worked while we didn't find solutions," he said after the small west African nation won 4-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Al Salam Stadium.

Benin survived a last-gasp stoppage-time penalty missed by Morocco and an extra-time dismissal to create one of the tournament's great upsets in the opening match of the knockout stage on Friday.