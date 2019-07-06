He rejected that and the fight went to a purse bid‚ which was won with the minimum allowable offer of $25‚000 (R354,437).

As champion Kriel‚ who moved to the US last year to further his boxing career‚ would have earned 65% of that‚ or $16‚250.

“I’ve fought for more money [before]. I left South Africa for those kind of reasons in the first place‚ to make more money‚ to get better opportunities.”

He described the situation as unfortunate‚ but said he was excited for the future.

“It was always my plan [to move up in weight].

"We were going to have one defence and then I was going to move up anyway. It just came earlier than I wanted it to. I would have liked to have defended it‚ made money‚ but it didn’t work out like that.