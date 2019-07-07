Bulldogs lose but not disgraced
There was a most encouraging performance from the Border Bulldogs at the King Edward Sports Grounds in Montagu on Saturday as they gave the Boland Cavaliers an almighty scare before going down 31-20 in their opening Currie Cup First Division match.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .