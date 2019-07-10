Klaasen and Venus through to doubles semis
King William’s Town-born doubles tennis star Raven Klaasen and New Zealand playing partner Michael Venus battled their way into the Wimbledon semifinals, winning their quarterfinal against Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers in a five-set thriller on Thursday afternoon...
