Bafana Bafana have set their sights on an Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Nigeria in Cairo on Wednesday‚ a meeting with an old foe that is just their second visit to this stage of the competition since 2002.

Ordinarily‚ a meeting with Nigeria would elicit feelings of dread‚ but having brushed aside hosts Egypt in the last round‚ and performed well against the Super Eagles in recent years‚ there is much cause for optimism.

But it will still be an extremely tough ask against a side packed with players in Europe’s elite leagues.

TimesLIVE looks at five things Bafana will need to get right if they are to progress to the semifinals.