England made men’s Cricket World Cup history at Edgbaston on Thursday‚ and earned the chance to do so again at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid shared six wickets before Jason Roy hammered 85‚ 66 of them in fours and sixes‚ to earn the English victory over the Aussies by eight wickets with 17.5 overs to spare in their semi-final — and with it a crack at New Zealand in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

Australia lost a semi for the first time‚ and new champions will be crowned this year: England have been to three finals and the New Zealanders to one‚ but neither have won the trophy.

England were last in the final in 1992‚ when they were beaten by Pakistan‚ and New Zealand lost out to Australia four years ago.